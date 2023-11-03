There will be two remembrance days side by side this year with Saturday being the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, a reference to the ceasefire in the First World War and Remembrance Sunday itself the following day.
Special open air services will be held throughout the South Hams and it is an area steeped in military significance. The Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth has trained officers since 1863 and Bickleigh barracks is home to 42 Commando of the Royal Marines.
In addition to this, residents of the district past and present have served with the Royal Navy at Devonport and and Torpoint (HMS Raleigh), the Royal Marines at Stonehouse barracks, the 29 Commando Regiment Royal Artillery and the Army also train on Dartmoor. The Royal British Legion is at the heart of a national network that supports our Armed Forces community.
They ensure their unique contribution is never forgotten and it all began in 1921.
The RBL is the country’s largest Armed Forces charity, with 180,000 members, 110,000 volunteers and a network of partners and charities; helping to give support wherever and whenever it’s needed.
Their support starts after one day of service and continues through life, long after service is over.
From providing expert advice and guidance to recovery and rehabilitation, through to transitioning to civilian life – they are by their side every step of the way. It’s not just members of the Armed Forces but their families too.
In Kingsbridge Embankment Road will be closed between 10.30am and 11.45am for the annual Royal British Legion Remembrance Parade and Service.
In Ivybridge Fore Street, Erme Terrace and part of Harford Road will be closed between 10am and 11.30am.
l10.30am Parade muster at Ivybridge Motors
l10.45am Fall in and prepare to step off
l10.50am Parade steps off led by the Plymouth Pipe Band
l10.55am Parade halts at the War Memorial before the two minute silence
In Dartmouth the annual Remembrance Sunday Parade is being held at Avenue Gardens .
This year weather permitting, there will not be a church service and instead the service will be held in the gardens.
All attendees are to muster at Avenue Gardens from 10.15am and be in position for the Remembrance Service by the Town War Memorial by 10.40am. The Mayoral Party will arrive once all are in position.
The Britannia Royal Naval College Volunteer Band will be at the Avenue Gardens Bandstand from 10.15am to provide musical accompaniment whilst the parade musters and as part of the event.
The Remembrance Service will begin at 10.45am. In the event of bad weather the service will take place in St Saviour’s Church.
In Totnes on November 10 – The Mayor of Totnes, Councillor Emily Price, will lay a wreath on the Poppy train at 7.05am which will be taken up to London.
November 11 – Marking of the silence outside St Mary’s Church at 11am.
November 12 – Remembrance service at St Mary’s Church at 10.45am.
In Salcombe people will gather for the march from Whitestrand car park at 10.15am with the march setting off at 10.40am bound for the war memorial on Cliff Road. The service begins at 10.45am and ends after the wreath laying at approximately 11.30am. Fore Steet amd Cliff Road will be closed during the event.
There will be smaller events throughout the South Hams.