When Richard found the shark, it became the first of its kind to be reported to the Lego Lost at Sea Project. The global citizen science initiative tracks pieces from the 4.75 million Lego items — including nearly 52,000 sharks — lost in the Tokio Express spill. The project aims to shed light on how plastic pollution travels and degrades in the ocean, encouraging beachcombers to report Lego finds via the Lego Lost at Sea Facebook page.