At Totnes St John’s School, the children take part in learning enquiries, which enable them to become experts in different subjects as they have the opportunity to explore thought-provoking questions in real depth.
A part of the enquiry approach is to include a range of experiences, which bring the learning to life and results in making it more memorable and meaningful for every child.
Earlier this term, the Year 6 children had the incredible opportunity to visit the Eden Project as part of their study on rainforests and the impact of human activities on the natural world.
They were able to explore the vast covered Biomes and connect with nature in a truly awe-inspiring way.
During the visit, they participated in a special workshop called ‘Climate Culture’ to deepen their understanding of climate change and its significance.
They learned that their actions, creations, and consumption all result in the release of carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, contributing to the size of our carbon footprints.
The Year 5s took on the challenge of becoming Formula One car designers and engineers as part of their science learning enquiry about forces.
Class Teacher, Amie Jones explained, “We have lots of pupils who have a special interest in cars and racing and this was a fantastic opportunity to engage them in their learning by following their interests. We are also lucky enough to have a former pupil of St Johns, Megan Endean, who has worked for Red Bull and McLaren as part of their design and development teams. We were able to hold a meeting with her on Zoom where the children could ask any questions they had.”
The project culminated in a day of races. The children used an air pressure system to power their cars down the track. As a team, they applied all they had learned about aerodynamics, friction and forces to improve their cars for the final. In the end, the Break Neck Panthers were the team with the winning car.
A trophy was also awarded to The Phoenix- the team that showed the best skills of collaboration throughout the project.