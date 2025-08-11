Ever wondered how to read the mysterious symbols on ancient Egyptian tombs and temples?
Totnes Heritage Trust is thrilled to invite you to a fascinating workshop that bridges millennia to bring the written language of the pharaohs to life.
Delivered in a friendly and engaging format suitable for all ages, this workshop offers insights into how Egyptian hieroglyphs function as phonetic signs, ideograms, and determinatives.
Try writing your own name or short phrases using hieroglyphic signs, get to grips with the iconic Rosetta Stone and how scholars ultimately decoded the script, learn about phonograms, logograms and determinatives—the building blocks of this intricate script system.
2pm on Friday August 15 and Saturday August 16 at Studio One, The Mansion in Fore Street.
