By Richard Harding | Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter |
@laughingradiodj[email protected]
Monday 21st November 2022 12:00 pm
Why does rural Wales pay more for its energy than other parts of the UK (Pixabay )
Theres a chance to learn how to save money in an energy crisis on Wednesday (November 23) at a free presentation by South Dartmoor Community Energy.
The talk covers reducing energy bills, cutting waste and our carbon footprint.
Supported by Ermington Environmental it takes place at the Hub, Ermington Store and More at 7.30pm.
