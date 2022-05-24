Learn about nature at re-wilding bio blitz

Help detect bats, trap moths, seek out mammal tracks and search for a variety of birds, wildflowers and insects as part of a South Hams rewilding project.

Sharpham Estate near Totnes is holding a free BioBlitz event this weekend, on Friday June 10 and Saturday June 11, and is calling for locals to take part by becoming citizen scientists and helping to record the wildlife on the estate.

The event forms part of the Sharpham’s Wild for People rewilding project which has been supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

A BioBlitz is an event that focuses on finding and identifying as many species as possible in a specific area over a short period of time.

Burnet Moth

Scientists and participants will be working together to gain a snapshot of the estate’s biodiversity by bat-detecting; moth-trapping; searching for and recording birds, wildflowers, insects and invertebrates; and by seeking out mammal tracks and signs.

Naturalists and conservationists will be on hand to help out and enlighten those taking part who find fascinating flora and fauna.

Red Campion at Sharpham

A spokesman said: “Take part in a packed programme of events where you are the citizen scientists – and help to record the wildlife on the Sharpham Estate at the same time.

“You’ll be finding and identifying as many species as possible over the evening of Friday and on Saturday on the farmland that we’re rewilding.

“There’ll be expert naturalists and conservationists to assist and enlighten you when you find fascinating flora and fauna on the Sharpham Estate.

A shrew

“The information and data you collect will help us paint a picture of what lives on the rewilded parts of the Sharpham Estate.”

View of the River Dart from the Sharpham Estate

The BioBlitz features a packed programme of events participants can join in with led by experienced leaders including Wild for People ranger Phil Wilson, Mike Cooke and Simon Roper of Sharpham-based nature-training organisation Ambios Ltd, esteemed Devon birder Mike Langman and entomologist John Walters.

The event is for both adults, children and families.

There is no age limit for the children, but six-years and over is advised.