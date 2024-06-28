An Ivybridge law firm has raised £3,710 for charity in its latest will-writing campaign.
SW Law Limited has participated in the Will Aid campaign since 2010 and has raised a total of £20,406. By volunteering their time and expertise to write wills without charging their usual fees for basic wills, they invite clients to donate to Will Aid instead. The money raised is shared between the campaign's partner charities, which work across various causes worldwide and across the UK.
Rob Cowsill, from the firm, said: “We are keen supporters of Will Aid, and it is a delight to help both the local community and to raise money for charity. It’s a team effort and everyone at SW Law is very proud to take part. We’re delighted to have given so many people the reassurance of knowing they have a professionally written will. And clearly, it’s fulfilling to know that such well-deserving charities will benefit, helping people both here in the UK and abroad who are facing challenging times.”
Since its inception in 1988, the generosity of solicitors participating in Will Aid has raised over £24 million in donations for charity, with many millions more pledged to charitable legacies. Jonathan Chase, chair of Will Aid, said: “Huge congratulations to all the firms for raising such a staggering amount this year. It’s amazing that so many solicitors give their time to volunteer so generously, using their expertise to help people gain peace of mind by getting a professionally written will while fundraising for our incredible charities who do such crucial and life-changing work in the UK and around the world. On behalf of all the partner charities, a massive thank you and well done!”
Peter de Vena Franks, Will Aid’s campaign director, added: “What a great team effort from everyone who has taken part in this year’s Will Aid campaign. Thank you to everyone who has harnessed their expertise and generosity to give their time, helping to protect people’s wishes and also supporting such worthwhile partner charities who are changing lives for the better.”