Local community group, Conversation Works, launched the new Buckfastleigh Memory Café on a wet Devon day at the South Devon Railway.
Memory cafes are warm, welcoming and supportive spaces for people living with dementia and their carers and this café is completely unique in that it takes place in a railway carriage pulled by a steam train as it travels through the glorious South Devon countryside.
It has all been made possible through National Lottery funding and with the support of the South Devon Railway, as well as a fantastic team of volunteers who served refreshments from the buffet trolley and made sure everyone was having wonderful time.
The train was dispatched in style by David Fitzgerald of BBC Radio Devon who then joined them as a special guest as the train traveled from Buckfastleigh to Totnes and back. Everyone enjoyed conversation, community and of course a memorable train ride.
The memory café will meet monthly on the third Tuesday of every month, starting and finishing at the South Devon Railway, Buckfastleigh, TQ11 0DZ from 3.15pm until 5pm. It’s free (donation only) and open to all local people living with memory problems and dementia and their companions.
Conversation Works is a community interest company CIC) set up by Kathrine Bailey in 2022. The organization is dedicated to improving the lives of those living with dementia in the local area. As well as the new memory café Conversation Works also runs cognitive stimulation therapy groups locally which provide a programme of sessions delivering social activity and stimulation, boosting confidence and increasing communication skills. Research shows that it is one of the best treatments to help delay cognitive decline for people living with mild to moderate dementia.
Kathrine Bailey, founder of Conversation Works, says: “We’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognized how important memory cafes are as safe and supportive places where people affected by dementia can socialize and enjoy themselves. It is really vital that places such as these exist within local communities and this one serving the people of Buckfastleigh, Ashburton and surround areas will hopefully go from strength to strength.”