Conversation Works is a community interest company CIC) set up by Kathrine Bailey in 2022. The organization is dedicated to improving the lives of those living with dementia in the local area. As well as the new memory café Conversation Works also runs cognitive stimulation therapy groups locally which provide a programme of sessions delivering social activity and stimulation, boosting confidence and increasing communication skills. Research shows that it is one of the best treatments to help delay cognitive decline for people living with mild to moderate dementia.