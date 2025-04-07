Mrs Murals, the artist behind the project, said: "I have designed a reproduction of the wonderful artwork created by the pupils of Sherford Vale to reflect the theme and message of the children's creations. I've added some copies of the children's drawings of plants and animals into the design, as well as including some of my own versions. As an eco-conscious artist who strives to work ethically and sustainably, this project aligns perfectly with my values, and it's been a privilege to bring the children's vision to life in such a beautiful space."