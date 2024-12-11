Global airline, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, is set to connect the West Country to Amsterdam and beyond with the launch of its first ever flights from Exeter Airport to the international aviation hub of Schiphol from end of March next year.
It is the first time Exeter Airport has served Amsterdam in almost five years, and a first for KLM from the Devon airport as it seeks to expand its UK regional footprint.
The move links Exeter Airport with KLM’s network of worldwide destinations via Amsterdam.
Exeter Airport Managing Director Stephen Wiltshire said: “This is a tremendous boost for regional connectivity, and we are hugely excited by the opportunities KLM will create for passengers across the South West.
“Flights will operate every day of the week, providing a fantastic gateway for both business and leisure travellers from their local airport.”
Jerome Salemi, General Manager for UK & Ireland at Air-France-KLM, said: “We are very excited to launch Exeter as KLM’s 18th departure point from the UK to Amsterdam and beyond.
“We hope our new services will contribute towards the economic, touristic and cultural development of the region and the local community.
“We look forward to working with Exeter Airport on making this route a success.”
The flight time is around 90 minutes with departures from Amsterdam to Exeter at 4.15pm local time, and from Exeter to Amsterdam at 5.20pm local time, seven days a week.
Services will be operated by KLM Cityhopper from March 30 next year, using an 88-seat Embraer 175 regional jet aircraft.
Paul Coles, Chief Executive of the South West Business Council, welcomed today’s announcement. He said: “This is fantastic news for Exeter Airport and the region.
KLM is a word class global carrier and if there is one route the business community wanted to see from Exeter, Amsterdam is it.”