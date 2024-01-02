Kingswear Historians first talk of 2024 will illustrate how in the 18th century. the Navy was able to organise and provision a fleet of 14,000 -20,000 men, -a task that even today, our modern Navy would struggle to achieve.
In 1759 Admiral Hawke kept a blockading fleet of 20 ships operated by 14,000 men off of Brest for seven continuous months without coming into port.
With not even a computer in sight, how was this achieved? And what was the effect of the on the local economy of Torbay and the West Country.
The creation of Plymouth Dock naval base,1690s, n now known as Devonport, transformed the economy of the West Country. The establishment of the Fleet anchorage in Torbay led to the development of Torquay in early Georgian England.
Bob Mark who lives in Kingswear, takes us through this fascinating story.
Bob, enjoyed a 32 year career as a seaman officer in the Royal Navy. Early on, he was fortunate to occupy an office in the Master Rope-maker’s House in South Yard, Devonport built in 1773, from that moment his fascination with the ‘Age of Fighting Sail’ grew into a passion.
One of Bob’s modern Navy commands, HMS Herald with 120 men needed to re-fuel and re-provision every three weeks, which allows him to contrast modern day provisioning with that of the 18th century..
The talk will be held on Monday January 8 in Kingswear Village Hall.