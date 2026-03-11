Good progress is being made on the work at Quayside in Kingsbridge.
With the manhole chambers now installed, today’s focus is on the concrete delivery.
The team will be surrounding the chamber and filling the remaining void around the excavation, giving the structure the strength and stability it needs for the next phase.
Once the concrete has cured, the crew will secure the top section—known as the biscuit—which will eventually receive the pumped stream water.
This is a key milestone in preparing the system for proper flow management.
With the chamber complete, attention can shift to the new pipeline route.
This replacement line will take over from the damaged historic culvert, ensuring the stream can safely and reliably reach the head of the estuary once again.
