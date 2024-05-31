The Old Warehouse in Kingsbridge is becoming the 'go-to' place for evening entertainment. Following the success of its free entry event 'Every Folkin' Tuesday', and the success of the 'All Folkin’ Week' Beer and Music Festival over Easter, the team at The Old Warehouse is bringing even more music to the area with the introduction of the 'Sunday Sessions'.
Exeter duo Sound of the Sirens launched the new ‘Sunday Sessions’ with a sold-out gig at the venue on Sunday, May 26, supported by South West-based singer-songwriter Amber Jade Smith. At the next Sunday Sessions, on July 28, the venue will host Funke and the Two Tone Baby, who holds the accolade of the biggest-ever opening crowd at Devon’s Beautiful Days Festival.
Country duo Willow Hill from Nashville will play on Sunday, August 25, followed by Nick Parker and Semantics on September, 29 and then local bands The Zaffiros and Billionaire Tax Club on October 27, and Americana Music Association UK Awards 2023 winner Hannah White on November, 24.
Sam Jones, Co-founder of The Old Warehouse, said: "We were incredibly fortunate to have Sound of the Sirens launch our ‘Sunday Sessions’. It was a fantastic evening and we would like to thank everyone who bought a ticket and supported our small, independent venue."
Sam continued: "We received great feedback from those who attended the first of the ‘Sunday Sessions’ and were delighted by the following morning."