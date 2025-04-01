Students from KCC have submitted their artwork for the competition, with a selection from Year 9 students being showcased in the online Art Bytes competition. The work is now part of a virtual gallery and available for public viewing, with online voting opening on the 3rd of April. The top entries from KCC will be in the running for regional and national titles, while the school with the most votes will win the Community Engagement Award, receiving both a certificate and generous art prizes.