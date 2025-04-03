Tristan Dowding-Martin, aged 29, of Scholars Walk, Kingsbridge, has been charged with nine offences:
Driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance – February, 28 Dartmouth.
Driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, and fraudulently using a registration mark – March, 2 Dartmouth.
Driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, and fraudulently using a registration mark – March, 17 Dartmouth.
Criminal damage to property - a door and window at The Regal Club, Kingsbridge on 30 March.
He is due to appear before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court today, 3 April.