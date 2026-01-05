The Head Coach at Kingsbridge RFC has paid tribute to young player Seb Tooke who died recently.
He began his rugby journey as a junior with Salcombe RFC and when he joined KCC switched to the Kingsbridge club.
Joel Caddy said: “On the field, his talent was unmistakable.
“He possessed outstanding skill levels and a deep understanding of the game, always seeming to be one step ahead.
“His physical build made him a formidable presence in the pack, with quads that belonged to someone doing "legs" eight days a week it seemed!
He would have a highlights reel to match any of Ellis Genges exploits of late and was given the nickname "Baby White Rhino" and he relished the hard work that others can shy away from.
“In the scrum he was immensely powerful, technically strong, and utterly reliable — a player teammates trusted implicitly when the pressure was on.
“You could lay out your best bone china for afternoon tea on Sebs back, it was like a dining room table!”
Seb went on to represent Devon at several age groups, earning further honours with the South West U18s, before reaching the pinnacle of age-grade representative rugby with England Counties U18s.
Each new level he reached was a testament not only to his talent, but to the work ethic and humility he carried with him throughout his career.
Joel continued: “For all his strength and competitiveness, what truly set him apart was his character.
“He played the game hard but always with respect.
“Time and again, he could be seen helping a teammate or an opposition player back to their feet after a heavy tackle or strong carry.
“He never lost sight of the fact that rugby is built on mutual respect, empathy, and camaraderie — values he embodied effortlessly.”
“The outpouring of grief following his passing has been overwhelming, but it has also been a powerful reflection of how deeply he was loved and how many lives he touched.
“That shared sense of loss, and the countless messages of support and remembrance, have been a great comfort to his family, showing them just how highly he was thought of and how fondly he will always be remembered.
“He leaves behind a legacy that goes far beyond results or representative honours. He showed us what it truly means to be a rugby player: strong, skilful, committed, and above all, kind. He will forever remain a part of our club’s story, and he will never be forgotten.
“Sleep tight Tookey, keep the light on in the clubhouse at Heavenly RFC, we'll get the band back together one day...
The Head Coach concluded by saying:
“This has affected a lot of people in different ways.
“There's no right or wrong reaction.
“Grief can look very different for everyone, and sometimes it can stir up emotions you weren't aware you were carrying.
“If anyone is struggling with anything you dont need to do it alone, whether thats talking to friend, family or one of the numerous organisations out there on the phone.
However you may be feeling "Its good to talk"
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.