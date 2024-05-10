Kingsbridge Town Council has published its schedule for D-Day celebrations.
The town will celebrate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings on June 6, marking the day with special events taking place across two days.
Starting at 11 am at the War Memorial on Thursday, June 6, there will be a wreath-laying and a special proclamation by the Town Crier.
1 pm, there will be another special proclamation on the Town Square followed by a celebratory peal of bells at St Thomas, Dodbrook church at 1.30 pm.
Saturday, June 8, from 2 pm till closing, the Mill Club will host a series of celebratory events.
At 2 pm, there will be a Cream Tea and a special proclamation by the Town Crier, followed by KATs' "Home thoughts on D-Day" - a series of diary readings, poems and letters from local people who had to leave their homes before the D-Day preparations.
From 4 pm till 6 pm, The Polka Dot Peaches will provide entertainment, performing swing, jazz and rock'n'roll in their vintage outfits and victory rolls to transport you back in time.
Cookworthy Museums Exhibition on Fore Street will run alongside the D-Day celebrations with their newest exhibition, "Six weeks to go", which looks at the evacuation of local villages in the area.
The exhibition is open from Monday to Friday 10.30 am to 3.30 pm.
The exhibition is about life in the South Hams during World War II as American troops evacuated whole villages – including Slapton and Blackawton – to enable them to partake in D-Day preparations. In the Lorenz Room.