During the summer months, the popular Kingsbridge Jazz Club heads outside to a beautiful garden in Bigbury with stunning views over the rolling hills of the countryside.
It was a calm and still afternoon as they walked through a wildflower meadow to hear the blissful sounds of The Drat Pack warming up.
Led by saxophonist Neil Maya and fronted by lead vocalist Adam Moran, the tight and talented ensemble, consisting of Tom Unwin, keys, Gary Evans, drums, and Kevin Sanders, bass guitar, were huge fun.
Pacing round and making full use of the large space on the upper garden terrace was Adam’s comfortable space and the sunlit-bathed audience clearly warmed to him.
The band romped through a set list consisting of jazz, swing and even some popular songs from more recent times.
They were joined by the dancing couple Duncan and Louise who started up the Plymouth based dance school Mad About Swing in 2007 and are regularly seen on the dance floor at different venues.
The set opened with some well-known classics: Cole Porter’s Pennies From Heaven, Frank Sinatra’s I’ve Got You Under My Skin, and then Feeling Good, memorably sung by the great Nina Simone.
It was a masterclass of swing and lindy hop from Duncan and Louise.
There was faultless footwork, and their infectious love of dancing inspired some couples to join them on the dance floor.
Classic jazz dance numbers, included Love Is The Tender Trap, Autumn Leaves, Mr Bojangles, It Don’t Mean A Thing and Paper Moon, all covered at various times by Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald and Duke Ellington, as the first set came to a close.
More classic swing followed in the second half, with songs such as Route 66, Hit The Road Jack, and Minnie The Moocher, that rumbustiously memorable number from Cab Calloway.
There was also time for the audience to join in some of the choruses as a joyful afternoon came to a close.
The next outdoor event is at the same place, on Sunday August 4 featuring the Carlton Big Band and the vocalist Andy Youngs.