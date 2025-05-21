The Kingsbridge ‘GO’ Electric Show was held on Bank Holiday Monday.
It was organised by Kingsbridge Climate Action and Area Sustainability Group.
There were existing EV owners and users to talk to and good food available.
If you want to do something to help tackle Climate Change today, you could contribute to Kingsbridge Climate Action’s tree-planting project (visit: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/KingsbridgeTreesAroundTheWorld )or if local tree planting is more to your taste you can double the value of your donation through Moor Trees Big Give project (Google Big Give Moor Trees).