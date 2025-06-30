Kingsbridge Primary School (KPS), part of Education South West,has been named Devon Cricket’s ‘Chance to Shine’s - School of the Term’ following the successful delivery of a six-week cricketing programme to the entire school.
Led by South Devon Community Coach Niall Leahy, the cricket curriculum focused not only on developing physical skills and tactical understanding, but also on building personal and social confidence among pupils — particularly in Years 5 and 6.
To mark the achievement, Niall returned to Kingsbridge to present the school with a ‘Chance to Shine - School of the Term’ certificate and a brand new cricket kit bag.
The school now plans to build on the momentum by organising a small-sided cricket tournament in the coming weeks.
At Kingsbridge Primary School, the PE curriculum is designed to ignite a passion for movement, build healthy habits, and inspire lifelong participation in sport and physical activity.
Through a progressive approach, they support children to develop not just physical skills, but also the social, emotional, and cognitive tools to thrive, both in sport and across the wider curriculum.
By the end of their primary journey, pupils are equipped with the confidence, competence, and motivation to lead active, healthy lives.
Gareth Howells, Headteacher at Kingsbridge Primary School, said:
"We were so impressed with Niall’s well-planned and progressive curriculum.
“He delivered every session with enthusiasm and passion, which had a huge impact on the children’s engagement and enjoyment.
“The programme helped our pupils grow in their physical cricket-based skills, but also in teamwork, confidence and sportsmanship."
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said:
"We’re absolutely thrilled to see Kingsbridge Primary recognised in this way.
“High-quality sport is a powerful tool for personal development, and this programme is a great example of how our schools bring learning to life in every way.
“Congratulations to the whole team."
