South Hams newspapers would like to thank the speedy response of the Kingsbridge fire services in dealing with its own – relatively small - emergency this week.
On Monday, a burst water pipe in the offices of the Kingsbridge Gazette on Fore Street caused localised flooding in a bathroom, which then seeped through the floor and knocked out part of the electrics.
Firefighters were quick off the mark, however, preventing more serious damage before a plumber was able to replace a faulty water valve and power could be restored.