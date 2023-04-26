Chairman of the Governors of Kingsbridge Community College Steve Tucker has praised dedicated staff following the school’s first Ofsted ‘Academy’ report, which was rated ‘good in all area.
The categories are — overall effectiveness, the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, sixth-form provision and previoius inspection grade.
On March 7, a team of five HMI inspectors arrived at the college for a full inspection.
What followed was two days of intense scrutiny, including lesson observations, examination of book work, interviews with senior leaders, teaching staff, support staff, parents, students, governors and trustees.
Inspectors carried out a deep dive examination of five subjects, English, Mathematics, Music, Art and Photography and Geography.
They spoke to 120 students and many parents, as well as carrying out an online parent survey.
A thorough examination of the data and procedures in place to safeguard students and staff and provide appropriate support for students with special educational needs, and disadvantaged students took place.
The report said: ‘‘Pupils benefit from a good education.
‘‘Leaders are highly ambitious for all pupils.
‘‘Pupils enjoy their lessons and their learning.
‘‘Sixth-form students contribute widely to the life of the school. Younger pupils describe
sixth-form students as role models.
’’Leaders have high expectations for pupils’ behaviour. Pupils say they have a trusted adult they can speak to when they have concerns. Some pupils and parents express
concerns about bullying.
‘‘However, when pupils report an incident, leaders deal with it.
‘‘Pupils learn about bullying through a well-planned curriculum.
‘‘As a result, incidents of bullying have reduced.’’
One area for concern was reading. The report said: ‘‘Implementation of the early reading programme is not systematic or accurate enough.
‘‘As a result, a few pupils in the early stages of learning to read do not make the quick progress they need to catch up with their peers.
Also requiring improvement- ‘‘The quality of communication between school and parents is inconsistent. This sometimes leads to a breakdown in understanding and engagement, which parents find frustrating.”
Chairman of the Governors, Steve Tucker said ‘We are very proud of the work put in, day in and day out by our dedicated staff to achieve this great result.
“This has been a thorough and robust examination of all aspects of the college and vindicates the efforts made by students, parents, carers, staff and leaders to provide the best possible education for the children of Kingsbridge.”
Tina Graham, Principal, echoed Steve’s sentiments and added: “The college community is delighted to have had the inspection and for the values and ethos of the college to have been recognised in this way.
“Inspectors describe the college as inclusive and this underpins our desire for every individual to thrive. We look forward to continuing our work with parents, carers, students and staff to go from strength to strength. ’