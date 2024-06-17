Last week’s training session saw Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team members meet at Bantham Beach to take part in some Water Rescue training and scenarios.
All Coastguard Rescue Officers (CRO’s) are trained as Water Rescue Technicians, and like all of the other skills our team has, it’s vital that they continue to keep them up.
Team members practiced some of the water rescue techniques including tethered rescue with one of the scenarios being a tricky rock rescue from the edge of a rip current, wading huddles, and then throw lining where the team had to rescue someone that had floated down river in the flow, as part of exercise.
