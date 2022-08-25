Kingsbridge Care Hub enjoys a summer party
Kingsbridge Care Hub (formerly Kingsbridge Age Concern) celebrated another successful Summer Party.
A spokesperson said: “What a wonderful time was had by all!
The sun shone and the Pimms was refreshing; the music played and the cream teas were enjoyed; and the raffle tempted players to take a chance – down at Kingsbridge Care Hub’s Summer Garden Party.”
Those attending were also lucky with the weather:
Graham Smith, Chairman of Kingsbridge Age Concern, based at the Care Hub said: “It was a perfect summer Sunday afternoon and we so enjoyed seeing familiar faces and new”.
“It was a great way to bring people together for a few hours of good company and fun.”
And to all those who attempted the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee quiz, well done – and especially so to Marilyn and Jackie who managed 56 correct answers to the 70 questions. What an achievement! Particularly as many of the questions were considered ‘devilishly difficult.”
“Enormous thanks must go to our marvellous musicians who entertained us throughout the afternoon with a variety of musical styles – The Dixon Family; The Salcombe Larks, and Phil and Mahrey Berthoud, Stringing Along. And, of course to all our volunteers and helpers – we could not have done it without them” added Graham, “but we are very fortunate to have such a dedicated and compassionate team, many of whom have been with us for a number of years. They really are the stars of the show!”
The Kingsbridge Garden Party is now firmly established as an annual fixture on the events calendar but you don’t have to wait until next summer to join them for good company and fun – pop in or call 01548 856650 – and one of the friendly team will bring you up to date with all the services they offer.
