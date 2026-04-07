The transformation of the former Grade II listed Kings Arms coaching Inn at the top of Fore Street in Kingsbridge is getting closer to completion.
A report by the Kingsbridge Feoffees states the inn was opened by Richard Stear in 1775.
Planning permission was obtained for two houses and ten flats along with commercial space which is to become Absolute Dental Kingsbridge and will comprise five suites with the latest equipment.
Vision Residence is the developer and sales are being handled by Charles Head Estate Agents.
Lachlan Maclachlan- LTM Building Services is the principal contractor and explained how it was going: “We've been here for about three years now.
“There was another contractor who carried out some unrelated work to this building on 89 next door.
“He did most of the roofing work here, and then we were brought in to carry on with the residential units.
Lachlan then explained what was on offer to buyers: “There's quite a variety of different places and sizes.
“They're mainly two-bedroom apartments but also a three to four-bedroom apartment which has just completed.
“There's two-one-bedroom flats on the High Street side, most of the rest are two-bedroom apartments.
“There's a three to four-bedroom town house which is House A, and House B is a three-bedroom house as well.”
The developer had to follow the strict requirements of the building being Grade II-listed as Lachlan explained.
“Anything that was original, so the main fabric of the building has remained.
“Where possible, we've used lime plaster where any lime plaster's been removed, that's gone back onto the outside of the building.
A couple of flats in particular were lath and plaster, that's been reinstated in lath and plaster in keeping with the listed building element.”
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