Keyham shootings: Family tribute a year on from tragic incident
Subscribe newsletter
THE family of Stephen Washington, one of the victims of the Plymouth shootings a year ago, has paid tribute to him ahead of the one-year anniversary of the tragic incident in Keyham.
Mr Washington, 59, was shot dead in Keyham by 22-year-old Jake Davison, on August 12, 2021, who killed four other people before turning the gun on himself.
A family statement issued through Devon and Cornwall Police said: ‘We the Washington family would like to say thank you to everyone for their kind support through the tragic events of 12 August 2021.
‘Our hearts and thoughts are still with the other families and survivors as we move forward towards the inquest in January.
‘We miss Stephen every day and we are still struggling to come to terms with the tragic events of that fateful day. The grandchildren miss him dreadfully as they miss his fun and games and tickle sessions.
‘We know as a family we will support each other through.
‘We ask to be left alone now by the media so that we can focus on the inquest.
‘Once again thank you for all the help and support given by everyone.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |