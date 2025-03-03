Kents Cavern is celebrating World Book Day (Thursday March 6) with a week of free storytelling sessions, crafts, and activities for families until March 9.
Visitors can enjoy eight daily storytelling sessions featuring beloved books such as Cave Baby and The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson, We're Going on a Bear Hunt by Michael Rosen, Stone Girl, Bone Girl by Laurence Anholt, and Stone Age Boy by Satoshi Kitamura.
Families are welcome to drop in for as many stories as they like throughout the day. A large screen will ensure that all children can see the book illustrations, allowing for accessible enjoyment for children of all ages.
A free craft station will be available to all throughout the day, where children can let loose in designing and decorating their own bookmarks. Visitors can also browse a wide selection of free novels, kindly donated by Kents Cavern staff.
For those taking part in a guided cave tour, an engaging alphabet trail will lead them to uncover the name of a famous author, with a free pencil reward at the end to encourage them to write and draw their own stories.
To highlight the importance of literature, Kents Cavern will also be inviting a coveted author to partake in storytelling sessions to celebrate their work.
On March 9, Cornish author Jennifer Davy will be visiting to share her book Chloe & the Bright Idea, a rhythmic and rhyming story inspired by mining caves.
For the more mature audiences, Kents Cavern will host a special over 18’s Discovery Evening event celebrating the world-famous Agatha Christie. Taking place on March 6, the talk, led by Matt Newbury from the International Agatha Christie Festival, will explore the adventurous side of the world-famous author and how Kents Cavern itself features in one of her most famous stories, The Man in the Brown Suit.