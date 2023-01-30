Pamela Healy, Chief Executive at the British Liver Trust, said: “January is Love Your Liver awareness month – when we put a spotlight on the steps people can take to improve their liver health. Ninety per cent of liver disease is avoidable and sadly, the numbers of people being diagnosed have been increasing at an alarming rate, with more than 7,990 being admitted to hospital with liver disease in the South West in 20/21, an increase of almost 49 per cent in ten years. They often don’t realise they have a problem until it is too late.”