KATS preparing for Calendar Girls production
KATS are well into rehearsals for Calendar Girls by Tim Firth. This is KATS’ first play since the award-winning Blood Brothers in 2019. Chairman Jules McColl says, “It’s fantastic to be back doing what we love! Following the success of 9-5 the Musical earlier this year, we have decided to further explore the idea of empowering women.”
Based on a true story of eleven Women’s Institute members who, in an effort to raise money for the Leukaemia Research Fund, posed nude for a calendar, Calendar Girls is a gem of a story!
The theme of the piece is about a group of women banding together to buy a sofa for total strangers, simply because it might offer a crumb of comfort to those suffering bereavement. There’s nothing big or dramatic about their aim; they just want to help fellow human beings in their suffering. These fun-loving women are inspiring and joyful as they try and make a difference in their middle years. All in the memory of the Man who wrote of them, “The flowers of Yorkshire are like the women of Yorkshire. Every stage of their growth has its own beauty. But the last phase is always the most Glorious.”
The fictional story of Calendar Girls began life in 2003 as a film based on fact. That in turn led to this extremely well-crafted, funny play with pathos and warmth at its heart. The play gives much more attention to the individual stories of all the ladies, not just the two leads, as in the film and switches from laughter to tears and back again in a heartbeat.
The cast have had to overcome their fears in more ways than one to perform in this play. There’s the nude photo shoot, of course, but having to bare their emotions has been almost scarier baring their bodies. But, it’s been a liberating experience and everyone involved has enjoyed the power of friendship both on and off the stage. Nowhere was this demonstrated more than at the hilariously joyful photo shoot we had at The South Devon Maize Maze.
Director Christine Bonner says “This is a beautiful play – a very gentle comedy. I am
so enjoying working with my wonderful cast to bring the story to life. We want our
audiences to relate and warm to these characters. We want them to laugh and cry
and, maybe, just maybe, leave the theatre humming Jerusalem!”
So, why not make a date with the Calendar Girls 21-24 September at Malborough Village Hall? Tickets £12 are available on-line from Kats-kingsbridge.co.uk or by calling 07584 905810.
Please note: Age recommendation 12+. This production contains partial nudity and the occasional curse word.
