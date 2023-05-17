After the success of its production of My Fair Lady, Kingsbridge Amateur Theatrical Society are now looking towards their next musical and seeking more members on and off stage.
Wind in the Willows – a fantastially funny and toe tapping spectacular of a musical — is planned for March 2024 — and there is the chance to learn one of the songs at a musical theatre workshop on Sunday, June 4.
The workshop will run from 2pm to 5pm at Marlborough Village Hall for adults and teens of all ages.
Carey Ryan-Carter, who is a professional choreographer, will be setting the dance and professional pianist Kathy Kenny will be teaching the song. There will be props and costumes.
KATS members will also be on hand to share insider information all about all aspects of the society. If your talents lie behind the scenes and you are interested in costumes, set design and set building, or helping out in any way, this will be a great chance to find out how to get involved. KATS are a friendly bunch and welcome everyone who might be keen to learn something new or share an exisMng skill.
The event is free and KATS will be providing free refreshments to keep everyone going!
Absolutely no experience is necessary. Either just turn up or call KATS chairman Jules McColl on 07584 905810 for more information.
Jules said that the future had looked bleak for KATS in September 2022 but its fortunes had changed recently.
“We were struggling to survive in September despite the huge success of both our productions that year. 9 to 5 the Musical and the summer play Calendar Girls were huge hits creatively and at the box office, but the prospect of being able to put on a a full scale musical in March of this year looked unlikely.
“The pandemic had taken a really big toll on KATS funds and even with the continued support of local businesses, the future looked bleak for the society.
“But, with hard work and perseverance we secured local grants, held bottle tombolas and raffled hampers to ensure we raised the money needed to put on My Fair Lady which was amazing production.
“We were very grateful to the Kingsbridge and Salcombe Gazette who ran editorials in the run up to the show and which definitely helped to ensure full houses every night.”
So it’s onwards and upwards for KATS who will be treading the boards again in October with Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None – a dark thriller involving ten strangers who are lured to a solitary mansion on an island off the coast of Devon. When a storm cuts them off from the mainland, the true reason for their presence becomes horribly clear...
Tickets are on sale from July 1 from KATS website www.kats-kingsbridge.co.uk — don’t miss out , they sold out for My Fair Lady!