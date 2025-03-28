At just 26 years old, Kaleb has already achieved more than most could dream of. Last year, he took to the stage across the UK on a sell-out tour, "The World According to Kaleb," which Prime Video recorded at the Cheltenham Everyman Theatre and released in November. He is a top 10 bestselling author, with three books under his belt, a remarkable achievement for someone who had never read a book before writing his own!