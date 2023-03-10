Industrial action is a national dispute between the Government and Trades Unions about terms and conditions. We are committed to keeping patient and staff safety as our priority. The NHS are all working together to care for all their patients and their loved ones. They ask people to be patient and kind to their staff if you are finding yourself experiencing a wait for our services. They’ve been working very closely with the unions to try and keep as many of their services running as possible, but they know patients may be impacted as a consequence of the strike. In order to ensure they can run services as effectively as possible they will be postponing outpatient activity from Thursday March 9 to Thursday March 16. People are asked to use the Emergency Department if they have a life-threatening emergency.