Judges hail wooden roof “sight to behold”
OAK frame specialists, Carpenter Oak, have been shortlisted for a prestigious competition which promotes outstanding work.
The East Cornworthy-based company has made it to the final of the 2022 Wood Award, selected from more than 200 entries, for designing and building the complex octagonal Chapel Roof at Radley College.
Handcrafted in its South Hams yard, the roof was fully assembled before being taken to the site in Oxfordshire where it was raised up to its place within the roof.
Judges praised the team at Carpenter Oak for their “intricate design, complex geometry and traditional craftsmanship” in making the octagonal roof structure for the independent boarding school.
Created from 1,100 sections of timber and more than 300 joints, the finished structure is “testament to the collaboration and expertise of the team,” the judges said.
“The exceptional roof is a true sight to behold and is in keeping with the existing chapel, which dates back to 1893.”
Luke Copley-Wilkins, Carpenter’s managing director said: “The roof structure for Radley College Chapel was one of the most complex and eye-catching structures we have ever made.
“It’s fantastic to see the specialist skills of our designers and carpenters being recognised in this way.”
Established in 1971, the Wood Awards recognises, encourages and promotes outstanding wood design, craftsmanship and installation.
