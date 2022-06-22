Jubilee fundraiser leads to lifeboat station visit for pupils

Youngsters at Harbertonford Primary enjoyed tour of Brixham’s Lifeboat Station to find out more about the charity’s work and to hand over money they’ve raised for the RNLI.

In the run up to the jubilee celebrations, Reception and Key Stage 1 pupils made patriotic pom-poms with red, white and blue wool donated by Lawsons.

The youngsters, aged from four to six-years, sold them for 50 pence each, raising an impressive £30 for the RNLI.

During a school visit to Brixham, the children visited the town’s lifeboat centre for a tour with visits officer Carol Pearson.

They discovered the history of RNLI support in Torbay, found out about the clothes volunteers wear on a shout, and learnt what to do should they find themselves in danger in the sea.

And the children handed over the money they had raised for the charity.

Reception teacher Jade Sims, said: “After all their hard work, it was lovely for the children to have the opportunity to take the money to the centre itself.

“We would like to thank Carol Pearson for giving us all a fascinating insight into the vital work that the volunteers carry out and for showing us around.

“I’m sure that some of the children will be persuading their families to pay another visit during the summer.

“It was a great opportunity for the children to support a local charity and develop a real understanding of why fundraising is important.