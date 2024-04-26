As part of the Year 6 Stokenham Primary School Civic Award, 10 year old Joseph Levy set himself a challenge to raise £150 for the charity, Mission 44 by completing 50 miles by running, swimming and cycling in April.
He decided to keep going and has now completed over 100 miles and has raised over £500 for Mission 44.
He is determined to keep fundraising and adding to his mileage total before the end of April on Tuesday. All of the money raised will be donated to Mission 44.
They invest in solutions that empower young people to overcome social injustice and succeed.
Joseph is a huge F1 fan and his chosen charity was founded by Sir Lewis Hamilton.
It supports young people in a number of ways including education and employment, with an exciting focus on engineering and science projects.
If you would like to support Joseph visit: https://tinyurl.com/5baztsy3