Millie Hann, from South Brent, is encouraging people to get involved in her charity walk along the coastal path at Torcross to raise money and awareness for Parkinson’s uk, a charity that aims to support people affected by parkinsons and find a cure for the condition.
The walk, which is taking place on July 1st, is part of a campaign run by Millie’s ‘Hike4Happiness’ non-profit charity, which she started in 2021 after her mum was diagnosed with parkinsons. Through her charity, she has conducted various fundraisers to raise awareness of the condition.
Millie ran a similar walking event last year in aid of the charity, raising £1000, and hopes this walk will be just as successful as the last.
She said of the event: “I set up Hike4Happiness in 2021 to raise money for Parkinson’s uk. My mum was diagnosed with young onset Parkinson’s in 2017 and since then our lives how changed dramatically due to this diagnosis. I want to try and spread as much awareness as possible as I don’t think it’s talked about enough. We have so far raised £7,500 and I hope to reach £10,000 by the end of the year.
“This is our 2nd year walking a section of the South West costal path to raise money. We have teamed up with Start Bay inn, Torcross which will be our start and finish line. We head to start point light house where we have a pit stop for drinks and snacks and head back along the same path. Torcross is a really special place for me so it feels right to hike along the beautiful path. After the walk we will celebrate with buying fish and chips from Start Bay inn and all the profits will go towards our final total.”
“Last years walk was really successful, I was nervous as you never know how an event like this will turn out. We raised an incredible £1000 which I hope to beat this year.”
During her time spent fundraising, Millie has organised an abundance of fundraisers, from craft markets and charity football matches, to virtual events and a trek in Iceland.
The walk starts at 10am at the Start Bay Inn, and has a £10 entry fee. It is being supported by local businesses, who are helping with posters, merchandise and sponsoring the initiative.
You can find out more at the Hike4Happiness Facebook page, or visit their Instagram page: @hike4happiness_