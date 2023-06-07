“This is our 2nd year walking a section of the South West costal path to raise money. We have teamed up with Start Bay inn, Torcross which will be our start and finish line. We head to start point light house where we have a pit stop for drinks and snacks and head back along the same path. Torcross is a really special place for me so it feels right to hike along the beautiful path. After the walk we will celebrate with buying fish and chips from Start Bay inn and all the profits will go towards our final total.”