With the support of the Booksellers Association - organisers of Bookshop Day - Nigel Jones of The Eastgate Bookshop, Totnes, Leslie Leggett of First Draft Books, Bovey Tracey, Jenny Donaldson of Gnash! Comics, Ashburton, and Matt Steele of The Ivybridge Bookshop have once again come together to offer something special for Devon booklovers.