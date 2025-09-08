The South Devon Bookshop Crawl returns for a second year!
What’s better than visiting an independent bookshop? Visiting four independent bookshops, in picturesque towns across South Devon.
With the support of the Booksellers Association - organisers of Bookshop Day - Nigel Jones of The Eastgate Bookshop, Totnes, Leslie Leggett of First Draft Books, Bovey Tracey, Jenny Donaldson of Gnash! Comics, Ashburton, and Matt Steele of The Ivybridge Bookshop have once again come together to offer something special for Devon booklovers.
From now until Bookshop Day, October 11, pick up a South Devon Bookshop Crawl card in any of the four bookshops, collect a stamp from each bookshop, and whilst stock lasts receive a limited edition Books are My Bag tote bag designed by Ashwin Chacko.
Leslie Leggett, owner of First Draft Books commented "The South Devon Bookshop Crawl was such a highlight of the last year.
“It was so much fun meeting all the different readers from across South Devon and hearing their stories.
“Everyone participated in the Crawl for different reasons but they were all united by a shared love of reading. It was six weeks of pure bookish joy!"
Bookshop Day is an annual celebration of all high street bookshops.
It is an annual UK and Ireland event held on the second Saturday in October to celebrate and support bookshops, including independent shops.
Run by the Booksellers Association and the Books Are My Bag campaign, the day encourages people to visit their local bookshops, reminding them of the value these stores provide to their communities and to start their Christmas gift-buying early.
Approximately 1,000 UK retailers, both independents and branches of chain bookshops, participate. Books are My Bag is a nationwide campaign to celebrate bookshops, run by the Booksellers Association in collaboration with publishers, bookshops and authors.
For more information visit https://www.eastgatebookshop.co.uk/book-crawl, or any of the four bookshops.
