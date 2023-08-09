Among the items discussed at the Ivybridge Town Council on August 7, Mayor Cllr Alan Spencer praised the work of the voluntary police cadets.
It was reported that the Watermark was largely doing well financially.
Cllr Morganna Weeks has resigned and members voted that a new councillor would be co-opted rather than hold a new election.
Councillors learnt that the owners of Abbeyfield Care Home are hoping to sell it as a going concern.
The cost of introducing the ‘20 is plenty’ scheme on the roads of Ivybridge was briefly discussed and the Community Economic Plan was raised by Cllr Matt Steele.
Finally the press and public were excluded for a confidential discussion on The Butterpark. It was bought from Devon County Council to provide a mix of affordable housing and homes for residents with learning disabilities.
