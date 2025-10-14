Zack Harris recently led his Cotehele Quay Gig Club U16 team to a dominant win in London’s prestigious Great River Race, rowing 21.6 miles up the Thames and finishing 15 minutes ahead of their nearest rivals.
Zach is a student at Ivybridge Community College.
Out of 267 boats, they placed 1st in U16s, 25th overall, and beat the winning U18 team by an incredible 30 minutes.
Even more impressive? Zack only started rowing last summer!
The Great River Race is London’s River Marathon. It’s a spectacular boat race covering 21.6 miles from Millwall in the East to Richmond in the West, travelling under London’s famous bridges.
Now selected to represent Cornwall and compete in the junior international championships this October, Zack is proving to be a true rising star.
