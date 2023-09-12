Last week, 45-year-old Ivybridge skateboarder Nick Harris set out on a fundraising challenge to skateboard from Ilfracombe on the North Coast of Devon to Plymouth on the South Coast over five days, in aid of men’s mental health awareness.
The 158km Coast to Coast trip was completed over consecutive days and finished in Plymouth on the 10th of September, which was Worldwide Suicide Prevention Day.
Nick was motivated to undertake this journey due to his own experience suffering mental health issues.
He said: “Six years ago I suffered burnout and a subsequent nervous breakdown. This led directly to me walking away from a job that I loved and had taken pride in for 15 years. For a long time, I suffered from anxiety, panic attacks and cycles of depression. Poor mental health can be devastating, turning people’s lives upside down and worse. I consider myself lucky.”
Nick began skateboarding again during the lockdown, which led to him creating non-profit organisation Skate South Devon with his friends.
He said: “(We) came together to try to improve our town by harnessing the positive values we were reminded of within skateboarding... We are now working in partnership with Ivybridge Town Council to create a unique, groundbreaking wheeled-sports space with an attached community hub for our town. The hub will aim to support families and young people through exciting and diverse community focused projects.”
The non-profit want to fund training and create a partnership with the Ben Raemers foundation, a charity named after the professional skateboarder who took his own life in 2019.
They want to help train skateboard coaches in South Devon and provide the skills to help them intervene early in a mental health crisis.
Nick said: “This fundraiser is inspired by Chad Caruso, who recently crossed America on his skateboard; I have decided to cross Devon on mine.”
Nick has set up a GoFundMe page for his venture. 100% of the funds raised will be split equally between The Ben Raemers Foundation and Skate South Devon CIC.
He said: “This is my way of giving back to skateboarding.”
To donate to Nick’s cause, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/skateboarding-across-devon-coast-to-coast.