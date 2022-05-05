Ivybridge Jubilee plans
Plans are well underway for the celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next month in Ivybridge.
A special fete is planned for Saturday June 4.
Ivybridge Town Council has revealled it’s plans for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Fete next month.
The celebrations are centred on Fore Street and Glanvilles Mill and take place on Saturday June 4.
There will be live music, a games zone, gift stalls, a punch & judy show, bouncy castles, a Pimms bar and cream teas,
Entry to the events is free.
