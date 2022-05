Ivybridge Jubilee plans

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Kingsbridge & Salcombe Gazette. Read our privacy notice

Ivybridge Town Council has revealled it’s plans for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Fete next month.

The celebrations are centred on Fore Street and Glanvilles Mill and take place on Saturday June 4.

There will be live music, a games zone, gift stalls, a punch & judy show, bouncy castles, a Pimms bar and cream teas,