Cllr Abbott also commented on the work SHDC is doing to gain this same status: “As a council, we are working towards becoming Dementia Friendly. This year, we encouraged colleagues to use the link to the Alzheimer’s Society’s five-minute video on becoming a Dementia Friend, which you can find on the Alzheimer’s website at www.alzheimers.org.uk/get-involved/dementia-friendly-communities/dementia-friends. Our new website www.southhams.gov.uk is dementia friendly, along with also supporting many other neurodivergent disorders too. We have also agreed to try to make the District Council’s property and signage Dementia Friendly too.”