Two emergency vehicles were called to Glanvilles Mill, Ivybridge, on Sunday afternoon to deal with a fire at the public toilets there.
Thankfully the fire was small and was able to be extinguished easily by the fire service. There was no damage and no one was hurt, but the fire poses concerns over anti-social behaviour in Ivybridge.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Fire and Rescue said: “We were called to the public conveniences on Leonard’s Road, Ivybridge, at 2.33pm yesterday. Two appliances attended and extinguished a small amount of toilet roll on fire with a bucket on water. We then cleared the smoke with a fan.”
Locals took to social media to air their frustrations after the incident.
One resident said: “Definitely time to crack down and do something about the minority before there is a stabbing or something in our lovely town.”
Another added: “Total vandalism. I don’t see what pleasure these villains get out of arson.”