The beef cattle, sheep pigs, and goats at Fowlescombe Farm are now Certified Animal Welfare Approved by A Greener World (AGW).
The farm has met the programme standards, which were developed in collaboration with scientists, veterinarians, researchers and farmers across the globe to maximise practicable, high-welfare farm management.
The Certified Animal Welfare Approved (AWA) by AGW label verifies that animals are raised outdoors on pasture in accordance with world-renowned welfare standards using sustainable agriculture methods on an independent farm.
AWA is part of the suite of “Certified By” seals offered by respected international certifier A Greener World, along with Certified Grassfed by AGW and Certified Non-GMO by AGW, which are optional, additional accreditations for Certified AWA farms.
The native breed English Longhorn and Beef Shorthorn cattle and flock of Manx Loaghtan sheep at Fowlescombe Farm are all managed outdoors on pasture using rotational management—grazing one area of pasture before being moved to fresh fields.
This type of management allows grass to recover before cows return to graze again, ensuring the most nutritious grass is available. It also helps to keep the soil naturally fertilised and minimises the build-up of internal parasites, thereby avoiding reliance on chemical treatments.
The rare breed Tamworth pigs at Fowlescombe Farm are also free to root and forage in woodland as pigs naturally do, while the flock of Boer goats browse the hedgerows and help to control scrub and weeds. High-welfare management is a fundamental component.