Ivybridge Town Council are teaming up with The Woodland Trust to restore Longtimber Wood, an ancient woodland and temperate rainforest bursting with history and biodiversity.
Right now, non-native conifers are creating dark conditions, preventing light-sensitive species like lichens, mosses, and ferns from thriving. By gradually removing these trees, we’re paving the way for natural regeneration, creating a vibrant haven for plants and animals.
The felled wood will be repurposed by the South West Peatland Partnership to help restore peatlands by slowing water flow and re-wetting the area.
Longtimber Wood is situated alongside the River Erme and can be accessed from two points on Station Road.
The wood is a 53 acre site of ancient semi natural woodland with riverside paths offering beautiful views of the river.