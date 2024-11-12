Staff and students at Ivybridge Community College gathered on the morning of Monday, November 11 and paused to pay their respects to all those who made many sacrifices in defending the nation and pay tribute to our current service personnel.
Students from the music department gave a poignant performance of ‘Eventide’, ‘Rule Britannia’, ‘Reveille’ and ‘The Last Post’.
There was also a parade by students at the College who represent the Local Cadet Services including the Air, Army and Police as well as the Guides and Scouts .
All those present observed the Two Minute Silence.
There were also readings by Deputy Principals Nichola Offer and Tim Cresswell and they were delighted to welcome former Chair of Governors Michael Saltern as a special guest.
This event follows the local ceremony in Ivybridge on Remembrance Sunday, when students from the College took part and represented the College with pride.
Deputy Principal Nicola Offer said, “We are so proud of our Student Leaders who represented the College at the community remembrance service this weekend.”
The College would like to thank all of the organisations who contributed to this ceremony and are proud to remember our national heroes who fought for our freedoms.
