We’re thrilled to share that Ivybridge Community College has been nominated by Devon Music Education Hub as a Lead School for Music.
The Lead School for Music programme is a nationally accredited initiative funded by Arts Council England and managed locally by Devon Music Education Hub. It recognises schools that set the standard for outstanding music teaching and inspire other schools in their area.
According to Arts Council England, Lead Schools: deliver great music lessons, offer singing and band activities,. support students to study music and take exams, foster an inclusive culture and ensure teachers receive the music training they need.
A spokesperson said: “We’re proud that our students and staff are part of a vibrant music community that embodies all of this and more.”
