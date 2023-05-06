People in Ivybridge were welcomed to the Watermark today for a special event to mark the Coronation organised by Ivybridge Town Council.
Supervisor Jackie Drew said: ''We wanted to open the Watermark up so people could watch the Coronation on the big screen.
''We also organised little food packages with high teas and cream teas.
''We've got around 50 people eating today with around another 20 sitting at the back and just watching.
As to her thoughts about the day Jackie remarked: ''I think the Queen was a hard act to follow but hopefully he'll do a very good job for us.''
Jackie Aust was one of the people watching the ceremony. She said: ''I think it's been overwhelming, I can't take it all in at the moment, ant the Watermark did a fabulous job setting it up.
Vicky Chalmers prepared the food. I asked her how much she had prepared and she said; "More than enough!''
She told us it takes more than a day to prepare: ''It's the fiddly bits on the cake. I've made around a hundred as well as scones with jam and cream.''
Of the ceremony she said: 'He's been patient, he's waited but I'm glad the Queen lived as long as she did.''