Awards for the first Ivybridge Business Awards have been presented at the Ivybridge Annual Town meeting.
Over 1,000 voters in each round, and more than 130 businesses were nominated.
The winners are: Favourite Shop Award: The Ivybridge Bookshop
Favourite Food & Drink Destination Award: Country Maid sandwich bar
Favourite Service Company Award: Ink Inn Tattoo Studio
Best Customer Service: Ink Inn Tattoo Studio
Honourable mentions:
Favourite Shop shortlist: Erme View Pet Supplies, Ivybridge Butchers, Jaz Interiors, Nature’s Larder, The Cut Label
Favourite Food and Drink Destination shortlist: Freddie's Coffee Shop, Ivybridge Brewing Company, Rochelles River Cafe
Stu's at Ivybridge, Trehill Arms
Favourite Service Company Shortlist: Goodbodies Ltd., Revelations Hair, Serenity Hair Studio
The Ivy Hair Lounge, The Ivybridge Vet
Best Customer Service Shortlist: Freddie’s Coffee Shop, Goodbodies Ltd. Serenity Hair Studio, Stu’s at Ivybridge and The Old Smithy Inn.
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