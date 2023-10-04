Kingsbridge has excelled in this year’s South West Region RHS Britain in Bloom competition winning not only a gold certificate but were also awarded Champion of Champions for small villages and towns.
Kingsbridge Mayor Philip Cole said: “Once again, Kingsbridge in Bloom has pulled something extra out of the hat. As well as winning a gold certificate for their displays, this year they were also awarded ‘champion of champions’ for small villages and towns, adding another trophy to the magnificent roster of awards previously received. Since set up in 2007, KIB has worked tirelessly to improve the town with horticultural displays. We salute Chairman Graham Price and all his magnificent team.”
The results were announced in the magnificent surroundings of Truro Cathedral.
Kingsbridge in Bloom has been runn ing since 2007 and going from strenghth to strength thanks to the dedicated team of volunteers. Chairman Graham Price said: ‘‘400 delegates representing towns, cities and villages throughout the second largest region in the country gathered to receive the results of the competition.
Kingsbridge were entered into the Champion of Champions category and were honoured to be presented with a gold medal award and winner of the group trophy which once again enters the town into the national competition again in 2024. Whilst horticulture, community involvement and environmental responsibility are the key pillars against which they are judged, the cleanliness of the town, condition of street furniture, signage and art in the community are also major considerations. Although we work closely with SHDC, the Bloom group look after planting and together with support from KTC, careful planning and a very dedicated team’ the campaign works well in Kingsbridge’.
‘‘This is an amazing achievement for the Kingsbridge team who put so much work into keeping our town so attractive throughout the year.
The two top categories are based on population with Kingsbridge in less than 10,000 and the larger towns and cities in the 10,000+ category. Work is well in hand for another good campaign for next year.’’