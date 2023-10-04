Kingsbridge were entered into the Champion of Champions category and were honoured to be presented with a gold medal award and winner of the group trophy which once again enters the town into the national competition again in 2024. Whilst horticulture, community involvement and environmental responsibility are the key pillars against which they are judged, the cleanliness of the town, condition of street furniture, signage and art in the community are also major considerations. Although we work closely with SHDC, the Bloom group look after planting and together with support from KTC, careful planning and a very dedicated team’ the campaign works well in Kingsbridge’.